Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Member states ‘partly to blame for delays in EU recovery fund rollout’

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says Brussels is waiting for countries to submit their spending plans

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
16th February, 2021
Member states ‘partly to blame for delays in EU recovery fund rollout’
Paschal Donohoe said Ireland was likely to focus its spending on our green transition, digital transition and improving the country’s skill sets in light of Covid-19. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

EU member states bear as much responsibility as the European Commission for any delays in rolling out the EU’s €672.5 billion recovery and resilience fund, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Concern has been growing among some EU states that Brussels is attaching too many conditions to the stimulus plan which is set to see money paid out over the coming three years.

Ireland is expected to receive €853 million in grants...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

BAM is understood to have lodged six claims in the region of €40 million with the children hospital’s board

BAM claims delay in design of Children’s Hospital facade will cost €45m

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Paddy Cosgrave, the Web Summit founder, has been promoting a series of his online posts and Tweets containing his personal opinions on politics and media. Picture: Getty

Twitter blocks Web Summit from promoting founder’s political tweets

Home Rachel Lavin 2 days ago
The government is still concerned that the presence of the more infectious British Covid-19 variant here makes building sites more dangerous than they were before

Varadkar backs construction return as firms add pressure

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
RTÉ, the state broadcaster, has faced complaints for years about staff with regular shifts being asked to work as self-employed contractors rather than being given staff contracts. Photo: Colin Keegan

Government probes meat factories and RTÉ on self-employed workers

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1