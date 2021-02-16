Member states ‘partly to blame for delays in EU recovery fund rollout’
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says Brussels is waiting for countries to submit their spending plans
EU member states bear as much responsibility as the European Commission for any delays in rolling out the EU’s €672.5 billion recovery and resilience fund, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.
Concern has been growing among some EU states that Brussels is attaching too many conditions to the stimulus plan which is set to see money paid out over the coming three years.
Ireland is expected to receive €853 million in grants...
