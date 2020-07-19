Medical consultants dominate upper echelons of public pay table

Medical consultants are the best paid group of public servants by a considerable distance, new figures show.
They account for more than 90 per cent of the 1,032 public servants who are earning more than €200,000 a year.
In contrast, just five civil servants are in the €200,000-plus pay bracket, while Drew Harris, the Garda Commissioner, is the only person in the justice sector earning more than €200,000.
