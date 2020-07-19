Sunday July 19, 2020
Medical consultants dominate upper echelons of public pay table

Health service consultants account for more than 90% of public servants who get paid more than €200k a year

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th July, 2020
The new government has promised to legislate to ensure that all new consultant posts in the health service will be for public work only, in line with the Sláintecare plan

Medical consultants are the best paid group of public servants by a considerable distance, new figures show.

They account for more than 90 per cent of the 1,032 public servants who are earning more than €200,000 a year.

In contrast, just five civil servants are in the €200,000-plus pay bracket, while Drew Harris, the Garda Commissioner, is the only person in the justice sector earning more than €200,000.

