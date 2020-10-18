Sunday October 18, 2020
Meath council report says data centres are a terror target

Warning given to Meath County Council in report compiled to help create new development plan

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th October, 2020
In recent years, there has been a spike in data centre development in Meath. Facebook has built a sizeable data centre campus in Clone

The proliferation of data centres in Ireland has made it a target for terrorism, with “agents from rogue states” potentially “waiting to be mobilised”, Meath County Council has been warned.

Jackie Maguire, chief executive of the local authority, included the warning in a report compiled as part of the process to create a new development plan for the county.

“We understand from information gleaned from security analysis that having so many...

