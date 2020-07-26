Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

McGrath warns departments to spend €500m earmarked for building projects

Minister says he will ‘take a very dim view’ if the money is not spent on shovel-ready projects before the end of 2020

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th July, 2020
Michael McGrath told the Business Post that he wanted to see government departments and agencies spend the €500 million in new capital funding this year

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has warned government departments that he will take a “dim view” if they do not spend all of the €500 million available for shovel-ready projects this year.

The new funding, which forms part of the July stimulus plan, is designed to provide work quickly for construction workers, whose industry has been hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.

McGrath told the Business Post that he wanted to see government...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Government to restrict eviction ban to tenants who can’t pay due to Covid-19

Tenants must self-declare that they cannot pay rent to qualify for protection

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Will Ireland’s low-paid workers get a minimum wage rise?

A decision is expected this week on whether the minimum wage will be raised, but it now looks unlikely

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Home owners flouting rules on short-term lets

Some 1,700 Airbnb hosts in rent pressure zones are failing to register properties with local councils

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago