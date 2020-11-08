Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

McGrath says internal FF bickering hurts party’s prospects

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform urged FF’s TDs to get behind embattled leader Micheál Martin

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
8th November, 2020
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said that while he understands many backbenchers hold ambitions of high office themselves, this shouldn’t distract Fianna Fáil from its job in government. Photo: Barry Cronin

Quarrelling Fianna Fáil backbenchers risk turning the public off the party and undermining its chances of returning to government, Michael McGrath has warned.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform said that while he understands many backbenchers hold ambitions of high office themselves, this shouldn’t distract the party from its job in government.

McGrath made his comments in an interview with the Business Post only hours before a number of TDs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Europe warns government over delays in extradition

European Commission gives legal warning, saying state is too slow to extradite criminal suspects

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Government to review lobbying law loophole highlighted in D’Arcy case

Recommendations include enforcement of one-year cooling off period, prohibiting former politicians from lobbying ministers and fines

Aiden Corkery | 6 hours ago

Greens’ Noonan nixed seal-cull plan in favour of compensating fishermen

The pilot scheme to allow hunters to shoot seals from moving with high-powered rifles was deemed ‘politically unacceptable’

Ken Foxe | 6 hours ago