Sunday August 9, 2020
McEntee favours raising age in young offenders support scheme

A plan to increase the age to 24 for Garda Diversion Programme will be considered by the Minister for Justice

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
9th August, 2020
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, said she is “very comfortable” with raising the age limit for the scheme from 18 to 24

Young offenders up to the age of 24 could be given Garda cautions instead of prison sentences, under new government plans to increase the age limit of the existing youth diversion scheme.

Under the current system, young offenders up to 18 can avoid prosecution for certain crimes if they sign a caution form accepting responsibility in the presence of their parents. They may also have to apologise to the victim and do community service. But their...

