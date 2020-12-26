Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

McDonald tells Sinn Féin supporters to stop being ‘pig ignorant’ online

The party leader has spoken out in the wake of a number of complaints from opposition politicians about ‘pile-ons’ on social media

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th December, 2020
McDonald tells Sinn Féin supporters to stop being ‘pig ignorant’ online
In an interview with the Business Post, McDonald said she rejected the “Fine Gael HQ line” that the online abuse was “all the Shinners”. But she made an appeal to her own supporters and others to stop being “pig ignorant” online.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, has appealed to party supporters and others to stop being “pig ignorant to people” online.

There have been repeated complaints from opposition politicians about being subjected to “pile-ons” from Sinn Féin supporters on social media platforms. Their belief is that it is part of a strategy to intimidate them from communicating.

There have also been recent reports about a private...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, said Ireland will shortly receive delivery of almost 10,000 vaccines. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach announces third lockdown with a ‘heavy heart’

Home Michael Brennan 4 days ago
Facebook said it welcomes regulation on all forms of harmful content, including hate speech. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Facebook urged government not to make it liable for hate speech

Home Aiden Corkery 5 days ago
The Green Party had sought a ban on coursing in the programme for government, but were unable to get it included in the final document. Picture: Getty

O’Brien granted coursing licence despite warnings over virus risk

Home Aiden Corkery 6 days ago
Robert Troy, the Minister of State for Trade Promotion, signed the commencement order for the annual returns legislation last week. Pic: Rollingnews

New law to cut firms’ late filing fines by €7.5m

Home Michael Brennan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1