Thursday May 21, 2020
Maternity leave exclusion from subsidy to end ‘as soon as possible’

Taoiseach promises to change the rules which block women who are returning to work after having a baby from applying for Covid-19 wage scheme

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st May, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said government was seeking a solution to allow women returning from maternity leave to get the temporary wage subsidy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised to change the wage subsidy scheme rules “as soon as possible” so that women returning from maternity leave do not lose their jobs.

Under the current rules of the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, workers can only get their wages subsidised if they were on their employers’ payroll in January or February of this year.

But this has excluded women who were on maternity leave from their...

