Saturday June 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Martin promises action on housing, health and climate

Ministerial appointments include Helen McEntee‘s promotion to cabinet as Justice Minister and Norma Foley taking over at the Department of Education

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
27th June, 2020
Micheál Martin was elected Taoiseach after he won the backing of 93 TDs. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Micheál Martin was comfortably elected Taoiseach today as he singled out housing, health, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic as his key priorities.

The Fianna Fáil leader won the backing of 93 TDs, with 63 against. Nine independent TDs supported his nomination, adding their votes to the combined 84 of the three coalitions parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Martin told the TDs, who had gathered in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Relief for FF, FG and Greens as coalition deal wins approval

After a four-month wait, Micheál Martin is now set to be elected Taoiseach, as the programme for government has been passed by large majorities within all three parties

Michael Brennan | 23 hours ago

IFA expresses ‘relief’ at programme for government

Farmers’ body pleased that document contains neither herd reduction requirement nor ban on live exports to non-EU countries

Aiden Corkery | 4 days ago

Comment: Economic recovery requires a new government now

The programme for government might not be perfect but as the country faces crises on multiples fronts, we can’t risk falling further behind. It is time to stop talking and get on with the job of governing

Robert Troy | 5 days ago