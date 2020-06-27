Martin promises action on housing, health and climate

Micheál Martin was comfortably elected Taoiseach today as he singled out housing, health, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic as his key priorities.

The Fianna Fáil leader won the backing of 93 TDs, with 63 against. Nine independent TDs supported his nomination, adding their votes to the combined 84 of the three coalitions parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Martin told the TDs, who had gathered in the...