Martin predicts up to 50,000 new PUP applications due to Level 3 move

At a time when grim news is already in abundance, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had some more to impart.

He told the Dáil that 17,000 more people had applied for the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) on Tuesday, after the announcement of the move to Level 3 restrictions for the whole country.

And he predicted that the number of people making new applications for the PUP could rise to 40,000 or 50,000 by the end...