Martin: I’m not stepping down before next election

Micheál Martin has said he fully intends to take on the role of Tánaiste at the end of 2022 before leading Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Martin and Leo Varadkar are due to swap the position of Taoiseach and Tánaiste in less than two years, under the terms of the coalition deal agreed between the two parties last summer.

There has been speculation among some Fianna...