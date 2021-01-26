Martin Heydon: ‘We have farmers on their own all day, every day’
The Minister of State for Farm Safety Restrictions is concerned about the mental health of farmers left isolated by the pandemic
Martin Heydon, the country’s first Minister of State for Farm Safety, has warned that farmers are becoming even more isolated due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
There were 18 people killed on farms last year, including three children, making them the most dangerous workplaces in the country.
In an interview with the Business Post, Heydon said the Covid-19 restrictions had cut off farmers’ ability to go to pubs, sporting fixtures, marts and Mass.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Directly elected mayor will be ‘uncharted territory’ for Limerick
The country’s first ever directly elected mayor will be given strong powers to influence transport, policing and job creation, according to a new report
All arrivals into Ireland could be required to do two Covid-19 tests five days apart
Opposition criticises government’s ‘glaring’ failure to follow Nphet advice as Tánaiste tells Dáil serious consideration is being given to new tighter travel measures
Analysis: Cabinet stops short of mandatory quarantine for all
While anyone arriving from South Africa or Brazil or without a negative Covid test will be subject to a 14-day hotel quarantine, a softer system will be applied to everyone else
Ryan may be the minister to reclaim Rosslare port from Britain
The state fears the port’s complicated ownership structure will be a barrier to vital upgrades in the wake of Brexit