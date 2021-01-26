Martin Heydon: ‘We have farmers on their own all day, every day’

Martin Heydon, the country’s first Minister of State for Farm Safety, has warned that farmers are becoming even more isolated due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

There were 18 people killed on farms last year, including three children, making them the most dangerous workplaces in the country.

In an interview with the Business Post, Heydon said the Covid-19 restrictions had cut off farmers’ ability to go to pubs, sporting fixtures, marts and Mass.