Martin faces a catalogue of urgent issues

The “to-do” list facing Micheál Martin as he enters Government Buildings is enormous, with the most pressing issues ranging from an overstretched hospital system to a spiralling budget deficit that could reach as high as €30 billlion this year. Here are some of the most pressing issues he will need to address.

Temporary payments

The €350-a-week Covid-19 payment and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) were extended at the...