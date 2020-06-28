Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Martin faces a catalogue of urgent issues

From Brexit to the budget deficit, the Fianna Fáil leader has plenty on his plate

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
28th June, 2020
Micheál Martin will have a long list to look at

The “to-do” list facing Micheál Martin as he enters Government Buildings is enormous, with the most pressing issues ranging from an overstretched hospital system to a spiralling budget deficit that could reach as high as €30 billlion this year. Here are some of the most pressing issues he will need to address.

Temporary payments

The €350-a-week Covid-19 payment and the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) were extended at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago

‘The real surprise is not that it has happened, but that it took both parties so long’

The programme for government is comprehensive and, despite an understandable vagueness in some parts, shows a pathway to recovery

Noel Dempsey | 3 hours ago