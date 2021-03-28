Martin asks Green Party senators to withdraw motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu
Senators Pippa Hackett, Pauline O’Reilly and Róisín Garvey argue that the Dublin Lord Mayor needs to restore confidence among the membership after she defied a party decision not to run a candidate for the Senate
Catherine Martin has appealed to a group of three Green Party senators to withdraw a motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu’s role as party chair ahead of next week.
The Green Party was embroiled in bitter infighting throughout last week after Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, announced she would be running for the Seanad as an independent, despite the party’s executive and parliamentary party deciding not to run a candidate....
