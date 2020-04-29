Wednesday April 29, 2020
Martin and Varadkar make few promises as they seek to ‘tease out’ Greens

The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders refuse to commit to Eamon Ryan’s red-line request on emissions but leave plenty open for negotiation

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th April, 2020
The ongoing attempt by Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to entice the Greens into talks on the formation of a coalition government was the subject of Peter Schrank’s latest cartoon for the Business Post.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are seeking to “tease out” the Greens’ core demands as attempts to entice Eamon Ryan’s party into government continue.

The two have written a joint letter to Ryan and, as expected, it does not give a clear commitment to meet the Green Party’s red line of a seven per cent annual reduction in carbon emissions.

