Madigan to introduce new SNA system within a year

Josepha Madigan, the new Minister for Special Education, has pledged to change the system for allocating special needs assistants within a year as the current model is “not sustainable”.

The new model for allocating 17,000 special needs assistants to schools was due to begin this month, but was pushed back for a year by Joe McHugh, the former Minister for Education, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It will give every school a certain number...