Low stakes, high risks: the perils of the Seanad by-election

The stakes may appear low, but Seanad by-elections have an increasing knack for embroiling our political leaders in controversy.

Enda Kenny found himself battling allegations of cronyism and stroke politics in 2014 after Fine Gael’s candidate John McNulty was shoe-horned onto the board of the Irish Museum of Modern Art shortly ahead of his Seanad election run, which he ultimately withdrew from amid controversy.

Seven years on, Eamon Ryan is learning that even the...