Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Low Pay Commission defers decision on raising minimum wage

The commission has for the last four years recommended raising the wage, which currently stands at €10.10 per hour

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
19th July, 2020
The government will be keen to get a recommendation before the budget in October, so that any necessary changes can be mad

A decision on whether to increase the minimum wage has been deferred by the Low Pay Commission, amid concerns over employers’ ability to afford any rise.

The nine-person commission is required to make a recommendation to the government every July on whether the hourly rate should be increased.

The commission has recommended increases for the last four years, with the minimum wage increasing from €8.65 to €9.15 at the start of 2016 and increasing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cowen says he is confident of vindication over drink driving fiasco

The Offaly TD also expressed his hope that he could be a minister again in the future

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Stimulus plan: businesses to get longer-term loans and lower interest rates

Loan repayments to be delayed by 12 months to generate breathing space

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Tánaiste in talks over lifeline for cash-strapped mortgage holders

Banks plan several options to those unable to resume payments immediately

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago