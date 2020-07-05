Sunday July 5, 2020
Losses double at Apple’s €14bn escrow fund

The account’s low-risk investment strategy has failed to pay dividends, and further declines are likely

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
5th July, 2020
Tim Cook, chief executive, Apple

Losses on the €14 billion Apple escrow account have more than doubled, as the fund struggles to generate returns on its low-risk investments.

The escrow account, set up to manage the back tax that the iPhone maker may owe the state, also had an outflow of almost €210 million to allow the company to meet a tax liability in another country.

According to filings last week by the National Treasury Management Agency, which oversees some...

