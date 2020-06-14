Local unease as Cairn Homes looks to build apartments on creche space

One of the country’s biggest homebuilders is seeking to convert a space allocated for a crèche in one of its schemes into seven apartments.

Cairn Homes is building Marianella, a scheme of 308 houses and apartments, on the site of a former Redemptorist monastery in Rathgar in Dublin 6. Prices for the remaining units start at €795,000.

The development has its own cinema screen as well as a gym with a steam room...