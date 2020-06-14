Local unease as Cairn Homes looks to build apartments on creche space

One of the country’s biggest homebuilders is seeking to convert a space allocated for a crèche in one of its schemes into seven apartments.
Cairn Homes is building Marianella, a scheme of 308 houses and apartments, on the site of a former Redemptorist monastery in Rathgar in Dublin 6. Prices for the remaining units start at €795,000.
The development has its own cinema screen as well as a gym with a steam room...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team