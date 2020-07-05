Sunday July 5, 2020
Lobby group plans to challenge new ‘stopgap’ gambling rules

Outgoing justice minister Charlie Flanagan signed a commencement order for the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Act 2019, but an industry lobby group is planning to challenge it before it takes effect

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
5th July, 2020
The Irish Amusement Trades Association will continue to lobby for change to controversial new gambling laws before they come into force in December

A casino lobby group has told its members that it will work to change controversial new gambling laws before they come into force in December.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan signed a commencement order for the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Act 2019 on June 24, in one of his last acts in his post.

The amendments were subject to intense lobbying by the industry while David Stanton, the former junior justice minister, brought them through the Oireachtas...

