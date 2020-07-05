Lobby group plans to challenge new ‘stopgap’ gambling rules

A casino lobby group has told its members that it will work to change controversial new gambling laws before they come into force in December.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan signed a commencement order for the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Act 2019 on June 24, in one of his last acts in his post.

The amendments were subject to intense lobbying by the industry while David Stanton, the former junior justice minister, brought them through the Oireachtas...