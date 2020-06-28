Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life in coalition: when the mudslinging has to stop

The dynamic between the three party leaders will decide how long the new government can survive

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
28th June, 2020
Michael Martin Fianna Fáil, Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan have thrown plenty of mud at each other during their careers in politics.

During the Election 2020 campaign, Martin declared that he "wouldn't trust" Leo Varadkar not to go into government with Sinn Féin. “Leo will do whatever it takes to get himself back in as Taoiseach,” he said.

Varadkar got his retaliation in during one of the leaders’ debates by saying that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago

Martin faces a catalogue of urgent issues

From Brexit to the budget deficit, the Fianna Fáil leader has plenty on his plate

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago