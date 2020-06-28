Life in coalition: when the mudslinging has to stop

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan have thrown plenty of mud at each other during their careers in politics.

During the Election 2020 campaign, Martin declared that he "wouldn't trust" Leo Varadkar not to go into government with Sinn Féin. “Leo will do whatever it takes to get himself back in as Taoiseach,” he said.

Varadkar got his retaliation in during one of the leaders’ debates by saying that...