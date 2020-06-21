Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Leaders grapple with party sceptics to clear final deal hurdle

There is still serious opposition to the proposed programme for government among all three parties involved

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st June, 2020
4
Saoirse McHugh, the former European Parliament, Dáil and Seanad candidate

It’s taken 19 weeks, one leadership heave and hours upon hours of torturous negotiations but the country finally stands on the brink of getting a new government. The only remaining hurdle is for the party leaders to secure the backing of their party members for the proposed deal – but what are the biggest obstacles to them navigating this final potential pitfall safely?

Antipathy to a deal

Green Party hardliners had initially...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hairdressers and gyms limber up to reopen with new rules

A relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions means that barbers and fitness facilities can now reopen on June 29

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

John Lahart: Why I’m opposing this programme for government

It is a fine document with many excellent proposals, but I must stand by my constituency of Dublin South West

John Lahart | 5 hours ago

Ban on importation of fracked gas ‘impossible to deliver’

Oil and gas association says pledge in programme for government forgets we cannot control source of gas imported from Britain

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago