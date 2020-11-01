Lack of investment in British ports threatens to cause chaos at crossings

Hundreds of trucks crossing from Britain to Ireland every day could face major traffic hold-ups from January 1 due to a failure to prepare Welsh ports for Brexit, a series of experts have claimed.

Politicians, academics and hauliers have said that while the Irish government has invested €30 million into preparing Dublin Port for customs and food safety checks, there has been little or no sign of investment in the ports of Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke.

...