Labour sees Bacik as its best chance of survival

After Alan Kelly’s sudden ousting, Labour’s national executive agrees a March 24 deadline for applications for the party’s leadership

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th March, 2022
Ivana Bacik: the TD has impressed with her victory in Dublin Bay South and her easy manner with voters. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Ivana Bacik is expected to be the only candidate putting their name forward for the leadership of the Labour Party after its national executive met yesterday and agreed a March 24 deadline for applications.

Her supporters believe the Dublin Bay South TD is best positioned to lead a new era for the country’s oldest political party, after it controversially forced out its current leader Alan Kelly last week.

One Labour source said they needed...

