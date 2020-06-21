Sunday June 21, 2020
Key priorities in programme for government

Climate Action Bill, 50,000 new homes and the scrapping of Direct Provision among measures

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st June, 2020
* Commitment to an average 7 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions every year from 2021 to 2030, with a new Climate Action Bill to be introduced in the first 100 days of the new government

* Retrofitting plan that would upgrade 500,000 homes by 2030 in order to make them warmer and more energy-efficient

* A total of €360 million to be spent on cycling and walking infrastructure every year of the government – with a commitment to an overall 2:1...

