Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Key Irish Water upgrade projects are delayed until 2024

Sewage works in Athlone, Arklow, Roscommon and Enniscorthy, designed to stop pollution of rivers and seas and avoid multimillion-euro EU fines, have run into problems

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
24th May, 2020
Irish Water is spending €1.2 billion to halt the pollution of rivers and seas in 28 urban areas around the country to avoid the imposition of multimillion euro EU fines

Four key projects that would stop raw sewage being pumped into rivers and seas are facing significant delays, the Irish government has told the European Commission.

Irish Water is spending €1.2 billion to halt the pollution of rivers and seas in 28 urban areas around the country to avoid the imposition of multimillion euro EU fines.

Government correspondence with the European Commission, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, has revealed delays in the utility’s upgrades...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

State-backed computing centre calls for ‘digital twin’ to model policy decisions

Virtual simulation would allow policymakers to see the impact of proposed complex changes

Daniel Murray | 10 hours ago

Coveney says proposal in works for Ireland to join Arctic Council

Minister for Foreign Affairs says his department is aware of the growing importance of the polar region

Daniel Murray | 10 hours ago

No property tax for 22,000 as review put back again

‘Window of opportunity’ may have passed to enact necessary legislation

Aiden Corkery | 10 hours ago