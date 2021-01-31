Key figures could leave Greens over Ceta deal

The cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County council has said she is likely to quit the Green Party if it backs the controversial Ceta trade deal in the Dáil.

A vote to ratify the EU-Canada trade deal was due to take place in December but was pulled from the agenda after Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello said they wouldn’t support it.

A number of NGOs have expressed concern...