Key figures could leave Greens over Ceta deal

TDs concerned Canadian trade agreement would allow firms to sue states over lost profits

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
31st January, 2021
Una Power, the cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council, said she remains opposed to Ceta and was disillusioned to think that most of the party’s TDs would vote for it

The cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County council has said she is likely to quit the Green Party if it backs the controversial Ceta trade deal in the Dáil.

A vote to ratify the EU-Canada trade deal was due to take place in December but was pulled from the agenda after Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello said they wouldn’t support it.

A number of NGOs have expressed concern...

