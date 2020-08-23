Kelly: Woulfe should resign to restore faith in fight against Covid-19

Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe, the recently appointed Supreme Court Judge, should resign in order to restore public faith in the official fight against Covid-19, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said.
The presence of the former attorney general at the Clifden event which appeared to breach public health restrictions has been raised by Kelly as he called for the Dáil to return early from its summer recess.
“What was a Supreme...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team