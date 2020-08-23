Sunday August 23, 2020
Kelly: Woulfe should resign to restore faith in fight against Covid-19

The Labour Party leader has said that ‘the separation of power works both ways’

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd August, 2020
Phil Hogan (left) and Seamus Woulfe at the funeral of former attorney general Peter Sutherland in January 2018: both men were in attendance at the now infamous golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway last Wednesday. Picture: PA

Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe, the recently appointed Supreme Court Judge, should resign in order to restore public faith in the official fight against Covid-19, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said.

The presence of the former attorney general at the Clifden event which appeared to breach public health restrictions has been raised by Kelly as he called for the Dáil to return early from its summer recess.

“What was a Supreme...

