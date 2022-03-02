Subscribe Today
Kelly resigns as Labour leader after party colleagues lose confidence in him

The 46-year-old Tipperary TD said the move was a suprise, but that he accepted it immediately

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
2nd March, 2022
Alan Kelly announced his resignation as Labour leader. He took over the leadership two years ago and his stepping down has come as a surprise to many in the political bubble of Leinster House. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Alan Kelly has resigned as leader of the Labour Party, with a contest to replace him set to get underway over the coming weeks.

The 46-year-old Tipperary TD only took over the leadership two years ago, and his resignation has come as a surprise to many in the political bubble of Leinster House. Kelly’s performance as an opposition leader throughout the pandemic would have been viewed by many as strong, and the overwhelming success of...

