Sunday April 26, 2020
Keelings lobbied Hogan and Humphreys over seasonal workers

Fruit firm says foreign labour crucial because it cannot attract enough Irish nationals to pick produce

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
Caroline Keeling, CEO of Keelings. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The fruit firm Keelings lobbied Phil Hogan, European Commissioner, and Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, about hiring seasonal workers to pick its crops.

The company was at the centre of controversy after it flew in 189 workers from Bulgaria during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to pick fruit on its farm in north Dublin.

Returns made by the company to the lobbying register show that the firm has been active in lobbying ministers and other politicians in...

