Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Johnson’s defence of withdrawal deal backtrack labelled ‘utterly duplicitous’

EU seeks to prevent any attempt to undermine the international treaty

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th September, 2020
Boris Johnson: acrimony broke out between Britain and the EU last week after the publication of the UK Internal Market Bill which the House of Commons starts debating tomorrow

Boris Johnson’s claim that the Northern Ireland protocol agreed with the European Union last year must be undermined to protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) has been described as “utterly duplicitous”.

The British government has caused consternation in Europe by attempting to enact domestic legislation which overrides aspects of the international agreement reached last year.

Thomas Byrne, the Fianna Fáil European Affairs minister, said the British prime minister’s attempt to justify...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Careering into Brexit chaos

Britain’s reneging on the withdrawal agreement will make things even more difficult for Irish businesses when the UK has fully left the EU

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

Fears Donohoe would be ‘undermined’ led to wage subsidy U-turn

Department worried that sustained campaign over ‘proprietary directors’ would be bad publicity for minister in run-up to budget

Ken Foxe | 9 hours ago

Questions raised over McGuinness’s suitability for top financial portfolio

The Fine Gael MEP will be quizzed on her expertise in fiscal matters and Ireland’s tax policies, while some left-wing MEPs have raised issues over her suitability for the post

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago