Tuesday December 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Johnson has no strategy and would jump on deal – Ahern

Former taoiseach says the fishing issue is a decoy and that Brexiters’ paranoia is strongest in relation to the European Court of Justice

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
29th November, 2020
Bertie Ahern said makes no sense for the British not to do a deal. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has no negotiation strategy for Brexit and is “just waiting for the right time to make his final concessions,” according to Bertie Ahern, the former taoiseach.

Ahern told the Business Post that it “makes no sense for the British not to do a deal”, and he argued that “when it comes to the final settlement, when it’s put in front of [Johnson] he’ll just jump on a deal”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Brian Stanley’s tweet leaves Mary Lou McDonald with a decision to make

Sinn Féin leader has a precedent having previously suspended Máire Devine for an offensive social media post

Michael Brennan | 12 hours ago

New term changes at IFAC prompt credibility concerns

Due to shortage of experts, the government has changed the law to allow IFAC members to serve for up to 12 years

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Can a new commission stop the exodus from the Defence Forces?

The Defence Forces, including the Army Reserve, are well below strength with Naval Service personnel being lured away to engineering jobs in the pharmaceutical sector while many former soldiers are working in ordinary jobs for minimum wage

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago