John Lahart: Why I’m opposing this programme for government

To have ambitions for your party and your country is not a contradiction.
In early March, I proposed the idea of a national government comprising the three main parties. I believed that political responsibility and accountability for the decisions that will need to be taken over the next two years, never mind the next five, should be spread as widely as possible to ensure fair government for all.
Fianna Fáil, as a centrist party, would...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team