John Hume: the architect and builder of the Good Friday Agreement

I only got to meet John Hume once, in Derry, when he was retired from active politics.
He was standing with Bertie Ahern on the steps of the neo-gothic Guildhall building, which was once bombed by the IRA and later used as the venue for Lord Saville’s inquiry into Bloody Sunday. At the time, Ahern was visiting Derry at the start of his final term as taoiseach in 2007, shortly after the Northern Assembly had...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team