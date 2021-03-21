Jim O’Callaghan: Dáil or Seanad could move to Belfast in a united Ireland
Proposals for a 32-county Ireland – including the writing of an entirely new constitution – are being proposed by Jim O’Callaghan in a speech he will make at Cambridge University this week
The Dáil or Seanad would be moved to Belfast and a number of cabinet positions reserved for unionist politicians under plans for a united Ireland being proposed by Jim O’Callaghan.
The Fianna Fáil TD, who is tipped by many as the party’s next leader, will outline his blueprint for a 32-county Ireland during a speech to Cambridge University on Tuesday, during which he will say that an entirely new constitution would...
