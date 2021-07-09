Ivana Bacik victorious in Dublin Bay South by-election

Ivana Bacik has been elected as a TD in the Dublin Bay South by-election, topping the poll with 30.2 per cent of the vote.

Bacik came ahead of Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan on 26.2 per cent of the first preference vote, and also proved more transfer friendly, taking 3,908 transfers to just 970 for Geoghean.

Despite the win undoubtedly being down to Bacik’s own very strong record and personal brand in the locality, it is a significant...