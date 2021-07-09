Ivana Bacik set for victory in Dublin Bay South by-election

Ivana Bacik looks on track to take a Dail seat in the Dublin Bay South by-election, as the final tally this morning had the Labour candidate topping the poll.

Counting will continue into the evening, but tallies this morning had Bacik on 30.3 per cent of the first preference vote, ahead of Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan on 26.7 per cent. It is broadly accepted that Geoghegan would have had to stay ahead of Bacik on...