‘It’s a matter for the judges to sort out. We shouldn’t stick our noses into it’

Before last year’s All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry, some TDs spotted Séamus Woulfe in Croke Park. He was wearing his Dublin jersey and drinking a pint. It struck them as a sign of how down to earth he was, despite his elevated position as attorney general to the government.
Now Woulfe holds another elevated position as a judge in the Supreme Court, and TDs and senators are being asked...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team