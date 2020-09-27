Sunday September 27, 2020
Irish embassy supports Poland’s LGBT film festival

Ireland’s ambassador in Warsaw screens films despite south-eastern regions’ bans on gay rights ‘ideology’

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
27th September, 2020
Marchers in the Equality Parade in Katowice earlier this month: Covid-19 meant many marches didn’t go ahead this year Picture: Getty

The Irish embassy in Poland has taken part in a number of gay rights events, in the same month that one of the country’s most senior politicians labelled Ireland a “Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology”.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the former Polish prime minister who leads the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), warned in an interview earlier this month of the dangers of not fighting “LGBT ideology”. He gave Ireland as...

