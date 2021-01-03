Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

In uncharted waters: adjusting to the new post-Brexit reality

From fishing to farming to financial services, numerous industries were watching the pre-Christmas Brexit negotiations with bated breath. What does the future now hold for them?

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
3rd January, 2021
In uncharted waters: adjusting to the new post-Brexit reality
Pro Brexit supporters celebrates as the United Kingdom exits the EU. Credit: Getty

Three days before the momentous Brexit referendum took place in June 2016, Theresa May paid a visit to a plastics factory in Bangor, Co Down, and painted a frightening picture of the effect a Leave vote could have on the island of Ireland.

The then British home secretary, whose visit to the North also included a trip to a mashed potato factory in Newtownards, warned that it was “inconceivable” that a Leave vote would not result...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Labour party leader Alan Kelly: ‘Once Covid-19 is over you’ll see a work level in the Labour Party which you haven’t seen in many many years. That will come from the leadership like me all the way through the parliamentary party and down and across.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Alan Kelly interview: ‘All politicians say they don’t look at polls, but they’re telling lies’

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Taoiseach, Micheál Martin supported comments by Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, last month that Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election. Credit: RollingNews.ie

Martin: I’m not stepping down before next election

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Lorries going through freight checks at Dublin Port: there will now be more inspections and checks than ever before Picture:PA

From green to blue: the checks and balances of the ‘new normal’

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Alan Kelly, the leader of the Labour Party, has failed to lift his party’s support above 3 per cent in a series of opinion polls since taking over the job in April. Credit: Fergal Philips

Kelly claims Sinn Féin is attracting right-wing nationalists

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1