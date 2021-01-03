In uncharted waters: adjusting to the new post-Brexit reality

Three days before the momentous Brexit referendum took place in June 2016, Theresa May paid a visit to a plastics factory in Bangor, Co Down, and painted a frightening picture of the effect a Leave vote could have on the island of Ireland.

The then British home secretary, whose visit to the North also included a trip to a mashed potato factory in Newtownards, warned that it was “inconceivable” that a Leave vote would not result...