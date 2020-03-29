Sunday March 29, 2020
In Fine Gael we trust – for now

Fine Gael is seeing a surge in support as caretaker government, but it remains to be seen whether the party can maintain this as the Covid-19 crisis deepens

29th March, 2020
Those that supported independent candidates, Green candidates and even Fianna Fáil candidates at the general election, appear to be lending their support at this time to Fine Gael

This is some turnaround in fortunes for Fine Gael. Just over seven weeks ago, it went from being the largest party and leading the government into third place based on first preference votes and seats won in Election 2020.

On the back of those results, it actively sought opposition and looked for other parties to try and form a government. Now in the midst of one of the biggest crises that the country has seen for...

