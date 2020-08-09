In a time of so many secrets, Hume took flak for them all

Peace is made in secret. It cannot be otherwise: peacemaking efforts have to be shielded from attack until enough progress has been made to justify talking to a hated enemy. But secrecy has a price.
In April 1993, that price was exacted from John Hume after he was seen in the company of Gerry Adams, the Sinn Féin president, as they emerged from a house in Derry. They had been meeting clandestinely for more than...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team