‘If someone steals a slice of bread, it’s a crime. Stealing and making money off Anglo bonds is not?’
TDs reflect public anger by expressing outrage in Dáil over Davy scandal
When normally mild-mannered TDs are up in arms about the Davy scandal, it is a sign of how much it is exercising the public.
Kieran O’Donnell, the Fine Gael Limerick city TD, was a member of the Oireachtas banking inquiry, so he knows a thing or two about financial scandals. His style as a TD is to ask his questions politely rather than do a lot of shouting.
Yet he was very exercised...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic
Wave Trauma Centre wants support for those living south of the border who were injured as victims’ payment scheme is introduced in Northern Ireland
Michael Brennan: Difficulties facing women in politics persist through the generations
Stories from history show how women have faced prejudice in their political lives and there is considerable evidence from the present day which shows a level playing field is some way off
Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices
The Minister for Higher Education is set to impose new targets to boost apprentice numbers in state departments, councils and government bodies
Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts
Colleagues complained they were ‘blindsided’ by move, which might endanger progress on other policy issues