‘If someone steals a slice of bread, it’s a crime. Stealing and making money off Anglo bonds is not?’

When normally mild-mannered TDs are up in arms about the Davy scandal, it is a sign of how much it is exercising the public.

Kieran O’Donnell, the Fine Gael Limerick city TD, was a member of the Oireachtas banking inquiry, so he knows a thing or two about financial scandals. His style as a TD is to ask his questions politely rather than do a lot of shouting.

Yet he was very exercised...