IDA battens down the hatches in face of Covid-19

IDA Ireland has said its main focus at present is on protecting and growing jobs within its existing portfolio of client companies rather than seeking new investment due to Covid-19.
The agency, which promotes foreign direct investment in Ireland, had organised 120 visits by potential investors to sites around the country before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in Ireland in March.
Since then, all in-person visits have stopped but the agency has organised 39 “e-site...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team