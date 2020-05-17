Sunday May 17, 2020
Ictu boss insists public sector workers must get their October pay rise

The Ictu general secretary has cited the role that public servants have played in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
Patricia King: wants agreement honoured

Public sector workers must get their planned pay rise in October, the country‘s most senior trade union leader has warned.

Patricia King, the general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) made the demand despite the predicted €30 billion hole in the state‘s finances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The already agreed increase would add €264 million to the existing state pay bill, but implementing it would increase pressure...

