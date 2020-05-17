Ictu boss insists public sector workers must get their October pay rise

Public sector workers must get their planned pay rise in October, the country‘s most senior trade union leader has warned.
Patricia King, the general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) made the demand despite the predicted €30 billion hole in the state‘s finances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The already agreed increase would add €264 million to the existing state pay bill, but implementing it would increase pressure...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team