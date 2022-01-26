Hush descends in Dáil as horrors of over-prescribing medication to children are detailed

There was a sudden hush in the Dáil when Roisín Shortall, the Social Democrats co-leader, read out some of the findings of the report into the over-prescribing of medication to children in South Kerry.

There had been a noisy row about the housing crisis beforehand between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, with lots of heckling from the supporting cast of 27 other Sinn Féin TDs....