Hush descends in Dáil as horrors of over-prescribing medication to children are detailed

Some 46 children suffered ‘significant harm’ from the prescribing of medication in HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in south Kerry. This included: significant weight gain, lethargy, elevated blood pressure and the production of breast milk

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th January, 2022
Micheál Martin said the report for the HSE by Sean Maskey, a British-based child and adolescent psychiatrist was and a ‘damning indictment’ of the service. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There was a sudden hush in the Dáil when Roisín Shortall, the Social Democrats co-leader, read out some of the findings of the report into the over-prescribing of medication to children in South Kerry.

There had been a noisy row about the housing crisis beforehand between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, with lots of heckling from the supporting cast of 27 other Sinn Féin TDs....

