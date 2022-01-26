Hush descends in Dáil as horrors of over-prescribing medication to children are detailed
Some 46 children suffered ‘significant harm’ from the prescribing of medication in HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in south Kerry. This included: significant weight gain, lethargy, elevated blood pressure and the production of breast milk
There was a sudden hush in the Dáil when Roisín Shortall, the Social Democrats co-leader, read out some of the findings of the report into the over-prescribing of medication to children in South Kerry.
There had been a noisy row about the housing crisis beforehand between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, with lots of heckling from the supporting cast of 27 other Sinn Féin TDs....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Adopted people to have access to information about birth parents under new legislation
A register will be established for genetic parents where they will be able to indicate whether or not they are open to contact
Charities’ Vat refunds to be capped at €1m
Representative bodies welcome the move, designed to give smaller organisations a fairer share of the benefits
Tepid response from main parties to idea of ethnic minority quotas in elections
New report recommends legislation on ethnic minority targets if there is ‘no progress’ after next general election
Government ‘dragging its heels’ on daytime alcohol adverts ban
Measure was legislated for three years ago, but ministerial order has yet to be signed