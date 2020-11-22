HSE warned Dept of Health about child flu vaccination challenges

Rolling out a free flu vaccine for children this year would prove “extremely challenging” and risk a low take-up, the Department of Health was warned by senior HSE management earlier this year.

New figures obtained by the Business Post show that just over one-fifth (or 122,000) of the 600,000 vaccines purchased for the programme have so far been administered since it was launched on October 12. The vaccine has a shelf-life of just 18 weeks,.

...