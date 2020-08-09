Sunday August 9, 2020
HSE to require €1 billion extra as lockdown tensions mount

€2 billion boost already provided to the health service for Covid-19 may not be enough

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
9th August, 2020
Paul Reid: ‘We are doing everything possible to avoid having to shut down services again Picture: Fergal Phillips

The HSE is likely to require an additional €1 billion to cope with the rising costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, its chief executive has warned.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Business Post, Paul Reid insisted the HSE had learned from mistakes it made in its rush to fight the pandemic, including the €100 million a month payment for largely empty private hospitals and the delay in helping private nursing homes....

