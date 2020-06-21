Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How the deal might have fallen at the first electronic dog fence

As strange as it sounds, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys‘ pets played a small but pivotal role in the negotiations to form the next government

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st June, 2020
4
Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamonn Ryan, the respective leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens, look set to enter government

It was Heather Humphreys who put a stop to the Green Party’s desire to ban electronic dog fences.

The Minister for Business’s intervention was one of the colourful moments during five weeks of slow negotiations between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party which finally led to a 126-page programme for government.

The Green Party went into the general election promising to protect animals “from maltreatment and abuse...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hairdressers and gyms limber up to reopen with new rules

A relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions means that barbers and fitness facilities can now reopen on June 29

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

John Lahart: Why I’m opposing this programme for government

It is a fine document with many excellent proposals, but I must stand by my constituency of Dublin South West

John Lahart | 5 hours ago

Ban on importation of fracked gas ‘impossible to deliver’

Oil and gas association says pledge in programme for government forgets we cannot control source of gas imported from Britain

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago