How the deal might have fallen at the first electronic dog fence

It was Heather Humphreys who put a stop to the Green Party’s desire to ban electronic dog fences.
The Minister for Business’s intervention was one of the colourful moments during five weeks of slow negotiations between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party which finally led to a 126-page programme for government.
The Green Party went into the general election promising to protect animals “from maltreatment and abuse...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team